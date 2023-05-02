(The Center Square) – Bringing the fourth and largest offshore wind project to Massachusetts is the focus of a new request for proposal filed Tuesday by the governor.
Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, along with the state’s Department of Energy Resources, has submitted the request for a 3,600-megawatt offshore wind project that would supply 25% of the state’s electricity demand. If approved by the Department of Public Utilities, the project would be the largest in New England.
The state’s last procurement for offshore wind energy sought 1,600 megawatts of electricity produced by the energy sector, according to a release.
“This draft RFP is a signal to the rest of the world that Massachusetts is all-in on offshore wind and ready to be the industry’s hub,” Healey said in a statement. “Our proposal is also a commitment to Massachusetts ratepayers to chase after all clean energy for our homes and businesses.”
According to a release, the request would focus on evaluating direct and indirect costs and benefits, environmental and socioeconomic impacts from siting, diversity, equity and inclusion plans.
“This RFP was drafted to boost the offshore wind industry to ensure that Massachusetts ratepayers and businesses get the affordable, clean energy they deserve and that we drive economic development across our region,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a release. “The clean energy transition is about the people of Massachusetts. Aggressively procuring wind energy will deliver cleaner air, lower energy bills, and good-paying jobs.”
MassFiscal Alliance, a public policy group, said that offshore wind projects are exempt from overruns for costs in the face of inflation. Those costs would be passed along to ratepayers.
“Massachusetts already has some of the most expensive electricity costs in the county, and the Healey administration is publicly signaling to offshore wind companies that the number one priority is to construct these turbines and not keep costs low for ratepayers,” Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the group, said in a statement. “Ratepayers should be worried. If offshore wind companies are allowed to pass the inflation costs to the ratepayers, they absolutely will. The Healey administration is devaluing ratepayers in order to help get this latest project done.”
According to a release, the draft of the request calls for weight being given during consideration for those proposals that feature “robust economic development proposals” that would support minority- and women-owned businesses. Low-income workers, workers of color, and workers from impacted environmental justice communities would all be factors in the decision.
Low-income ratepayers are a focus on the requests, according to a release, that would work to ensure those ratepayers would directly benefit from a transition to clean energy in Massachusetts. The request requires bidders to enter into agreements with the Department of Energy Resources and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.
MassFiscal Alliance said tax breaks doled out by the Biden administration to offshore wind companies give Healey the “green light” to allow those companies to pass off “inflation costs to the ratepayers.”
“Without a strong advocate for the Massachusetts ratepayers, our electricity costs will soar under this arrangement,” Craney said in a statement.
Bids are due Jan. 31 according to a release.