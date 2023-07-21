(The Center Square) – The city of Boston is experiencing a "sharp increase" in immigration since Title 42 was lifted.
Title 42 was a law imposed during the pandemic that allowed federal authorities to stop migrants from entering the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Title 42 was ended in May 2023.
As Boston’s immigrant population continues to rise, city officials are searching for ways to enhance economic opportunity and ensure safe interactions with the city’s police force.
A proposed ordinance would codify the mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement into the city charter. The office, per the proposed legislation, would conduct research on socioeconomic trends and behaviors of immigrants and non-English speaking residents along with these group’s obstacles in accessing city programs, benefits and services. For example, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement offers free immigration consultations with lawyers.
"With the expiration of Title 42 in May of 2023, Boston has been experiencing a sharp increase in immigration," the city stated in a resolution offered by City Councilor Julia Mejia.
That resolution stated 29% of Boston residents are foreign born, with 35% of the city’s residents speaking a language other than English at home and 15% having limited English proficiency.
Latinos make up 20% of the city's population with 43% of the Latinos in Boston being foreign born, according to the resolution.
The ordinance, however, was withdrawn at the city’s July 19 meeting.
Earlier in the year, the city proposed an audit into the Boston Police Department’s procedures in encounters with the city’s Spanish-speaking residents that was referred to the council’s Committee on Government Accountability, Transparency and Accessibility earlier this year.
"The City needs to conduct an independent audit surrounding issues of diversity, equity and inclusion and unconscious bias in the City’s police department," the city resolution stated.
The City of Boston did not respond in time for publication.