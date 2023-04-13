(The Center Square) – House Bill 3770 is headed to the Massachusetts Senate following a landslide vote.
The House of Representatives voted 150-3 on Thursday to pass the $56.2 billion fiscal year 2024 document. Also, it struck down an amendment that would preserve Chapter 62F, which calls for limiting the growth of state tax revenues and returns excess funds to taxpayers.
The bill would raise the child tax credit from $180 per child, currently with a two-credit cap, to $600 per child without a cap by fiscal year 2027. The estate tax would be raised to $2 million, and the senior circuit breaker tax credit would double to $2,400. Under the bill, the earned income tax credit would increase to 40% from its current 30%.
Chapter 62F was ratified by voters in 1986 through a ballot referendum. The initiative was evoked this past year and in 1987. This past year, Massachusetts residents were returned 14.0312% of their 2021 income listed on tax returns.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the fiscal document calls for tax reforms for $564 million in tax relief in fiscal year 2024 and an additional $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2026 and beyond.
The bill, An Act to Improve the Commonwealth’s Competitiveness, Affordability, and Equity, was approved in just the 16th roll call vote of the session.
Rep. Mark Cusack, D-Braintree, spoke in favor of the bill during Thursday’s session.
“We have all heard from our constituents and our businesses about the cost and struggles they are dealing with in the new reality of life and work since the pandemic,” he said. “We have been focused on how we can help the people of the commonwealth with the cost of living and make life a little easier, and we do so in this legislation, and we have also focused on our economic competitiveness.”
However, Christopher Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Massachusetts, said small businesses are “frustrated” that House lawmakers “claim they want to make” the state more competitive.
“Yet they voted to reduce Governor Healey’s proposed exemption for our outlier estate tax from $3 million to $2 million,” Carlozzi said in a statement. “Because Massachusetts is the only state in the nation to raise income taxes in 2023, legislators must take a more drastic approach to improve our tax competitiveness so that small business owners can continue to grow their business and create jobs in the commonwealth.”
Carlozzi also took aim at the House voting against Chapter 62F.
“To make matters worse, House members also voted to modify the state’s voter-approved 62F law, which provided taxpayers with refunds based on a proportion of their income tax liabilities in 2022,” he said.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said in a statement it is concerned lawmakers are not doing enough to keep the state competitive.
“When lawmakers were shepherding through the income surtax amendment, they frequently cited the importance of following the will of the voters," Chip Ford, recently retired executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation, said in a statement. "Over the years it’s become increasingly clear they only feel bound to that will when it benefits them, such as approval of a tax increase or automatic pay raises for legislators. When voters pass tax relief laws, legislators have no issue ignoring them and we’re seeing that arrogance again on full display today.
"Even if you support the modest tax cuts the House approved, gutting Chapter 62F is a complete subversion of the intent and spirit of CLT’s successful tax cap ballot question and the will of the voters who endorsed it, thus a poison pill to the entire tax reform proposal.”