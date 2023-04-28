(The Center Square) – Taxpayers fled Massachusetts in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IRS migration data released on Thursday, costing the Bay State billions of dollars in tax revenue.
The federal agency used data from tax returns filed in 2021 and 2020 to illustrate that Massachusetts lost $4.3 billion in revenue as residents left the state for other parts of the country, some of which do not have an income tax.
Massachusetts had a net loss of 25,029 taxpayers and 153,487 individuals en route to losing $11.5 billion in revenue in 2020. However, the total influx of taxpayers was just 73,427, and 109,400 in population off those returns. The state drew in $7.25 billion in tax revenue for that year but significantly less revenue as people left the state in droves.
Jim Sergios, executive director at Pioneer Institute, said that 67% of the taxpayers who fled the state went to states that do not feature an income tax.
“The Massachusetts Legislature needs to understand just how much the Bay State is at risk,” Stergios said in a statement. “Leadership must act to increase our state’s competitiveness by enacting laws and policies that encourage business and people not only to move here but to remain here.”
Many Massachusetts residents migrated to Florida, with 12,866 tax returns filed, representing 22,108 individuals. The adjusted gross income lost by Massachusetts was $2.3 billion, as Florida does not have an income tax.
New Hampshire, the second state residents flocked to, saw 12,465 returns filed, representing 20,038 individuals. The adjusted gross income loss is $1.59 billion, as New Hampshire does not have an income tax.
New York, the third state residents flocked to, saw 8,483 returns filed, representing 11,245 individuals. The adjusted gross income lost to New York stood at $874 million. Massachusetts saw 4,104 tax returns migrate to Texas, representing 7,025 individuals and an adjusted gross income loss of $450 million.
However, some Massachusetts residents found themselves in other New England states. Rhode Island, the fifth-highest state residents moved to, had 6,587 returns filed, representing 10,010 individuals and an adjusted gross income loss of $548 million. Connecticut, the sixth-highest state residents moved to, had 6,099 returns filed, representing 9,475 individuals and an adjusted gross income loss of $483 million.
Maine saw 4,050 returns, representing 6,287 individuals and an adjusted gross income loss of $523 million. Vermont saw 1,708 returns filed, representing 2,628 individuals with an adjusted gross income loss of $187 million.