(The Center Square) – A new poll shows Massachusetts residents don’t want any changes made to Chapter 62F.
The Fiscal Alliance Foundation released results of a statewide poll on Thursday that shows 3 out of 5 Massachusetts residents are in favor of not reforming the 1986 voter-approved law that refunds taxpayer money to residents if certain tax collection thresholds are met.
The poll, conducted Saturday and Sunday, focused on 750 registered voters in the state, asking a range of questions about elected officials and public policy.
The poll showed that more than 80% support Chapter 62F outright or don’t want any changes made to the program. However, 7% of those polled said the law deserved to be repealed. However, 56% opposed the Legislature’s specific planned changes to the plan, 18.5% were in favor of changes, and 25% were unsure.
“The Chapter 62F law is widely popular, with Democratic, Republican, and Independent Unenrolled voters all showing a strong preference for keeping the law as it is currently written,” Paul D. Craney, spokesman for the Fiscal Alliance Foundation, said in a statement. “This is the third poll to show this, which indicates deep, lasting support.
“Even when given the specifics of the Speaker’s plan, less than one in five supported changing the law. The push to water down the tax rebate law seems to be an insider’s push because the people of the state don’t show any inclinations towards making changes. If lawmakers want to respect the will of the voters, they should not disturb the law."
By law, taxpayers are to receive a 14.0312% credit in the form of a refund on personal income tax liability for the 2021 tax year. The Legislature is working to change the Chapter 62F law so that all residents receive the same amount of money refunded, regardless of income.