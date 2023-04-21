(The Center Square) – Three new members have been appointed to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Association board of directors.
Former MBTA General Manager and Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn will serve as chairman of the board, Gov. Maura Healey said, and Thomas M. McGee, and Eric L. Goodwine will all take seats on the panel.
According to a release, the new appointees will join Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca, Chanda Smart, Robert Butler and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch on the board. They will replace outgoing members Betsy Taylor, Scott Darling and Mary Beth Mello.
“The MBTA Board serves as a vital point of oversight for our metro region public transit system, and I’m pleased to welcome these leaders as we work to rebuild safety, trust, and reliability across the MBTA,” Transportation Secretary Fiandaca said in a statement. “Together with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and General Manager Eng, these MBTA Board members will guide a renewed focus on supporting the levels of safety and service our customers and employees deserve.”
Fiandaca, according to a release, oversees three divisions within the state’s Department of Transportation, including Highway, Rail, and Transit; Registry of Motor Vehicles; and Aeronautics. Before coming to Massachusetts, she served as assistant city manager in Austin, Texas, and was transportation commissioner in Boston.
Glynn had served as general manager of the organization under Gov. Michael Dukakis and was chief executive officer of Massport under Gov. Deval Patrick. According to a release, he is an adjunct lecturer at the Kennedy School at Harvard University.
McGee, mayor of Lynn from 2018-22 and a state senator representing the Third Essex district, previously practiced law, according to a release.
Goodwine has worked in commercial banking for nearly a decade. He serves as vice president and commercial loan officer for Worcester Landing Center at Rockland Trust. Previously, he worked at Business Capital Group at Citizens Bank and JP Morgan Chase Bank.