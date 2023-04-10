(The Center Square) — Mental health, homelessness and sexual exploitation were among the issues Massachusetts residents and advocates weighed in on Monday at a legislative committee hearing on the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
The Committee on Ways and Means, comprised of lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature, held its eighth and final hearing on Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s proposed $55.5 billion spending plan for the next budget cycle, which begins July 1.
In recent weeks, the committee has been hearing from a number of Cabinet members within the administration. Monday’s session served as a platform for general testimony. More than 200 people signed up so speak to the panel.
A number of the speakers implored lawmakers to continue prioritizing and escalating funding for some of the social service programs that have been in place to help residents navigate life in a post-pandemic environment.
Julie Love, a representative with the School Nurse Liaison Project, asked to have funding restored within the state budget for the initiative, which is designed to bring additional mental health resources into schools.
The state had allocated funding for the project seven years ago, though it was cut in subsequent years. At a minimum, Love asked for $150,000 in funding toward the project, though the ultimate goal is to have four to six trained nurses in place that could work with school districts across the state.
“As you know, mental health is really a crisis in the state, and schools are feeling the brunt of it,” Love said.
Homelessness also was a prevailing theme throughout Monday’s extensive hearing. While it is pronounced in Boston and other populous areas of the state, residents and advocates indicated it has been a widespread challenge statewide.
Tim Scalona, a board member of the Mass Law Reform Institute, grappled with homelessness throughout his childhood and today is an advocate for people in poverty and living in transient housing situations.
Scalona, who made a base request to invest as much as possible for homeless placement services, said, “This is a housing emergency. There’s a systemic issue, which requires strategic investments.”
Refugee services also was a funding request that bubbled to the surface at the hearing as state money could be augmented with federal resources for emergency shelters and ancillary placement services.
Ruthzee Louijeune, a member of the Boston City Council, said she believed the state had a moral obligation to provide resources within the budget to serve refugees.
“The commonwealth must continue to be the inclusive and welcoming state that we are,” Louijeune said. “We need to make sure that we’re able to meet (refugees’) needs with our resources.”
Nora Gallo is public policy and advocacy manager with the organization My Life My Choice. Gallo and others within the group work to combat commercial sexual exploitation, sexual violence and online abuse through survivor advocacy and policy change.
Speaking on behalf of the organization, Gallo said the $1.1 million allocated for such purposes as human trafficking prevention are seen as “a vital need,” though she pressed lawmakers to continue additional appropriations – particularly for such targeted efforts as anti-exploitation work.