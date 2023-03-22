(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is poised to be the only New England state to impose a capital stocks tax.
Tax Foundation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy group, released a new survey this week illustrating the tax that is imposed on a business’s net income for accumulated wealth.
“As such, the tax tends to penalize investment and requires businesses to pay regardless of whether they make a profit in a given year, or ever,” the Tax Foundation said in its report.
The report shows that Connecticut, currently the only other New England state to feature the tax, is in the process of phasing it out by 2024.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance spokesman Paul D. Craney said the state needs to reconsider the tax in order to keep the state’s economy competitive.
“When we talk about allowing Massachusetts to recapture some of its competitive edge, at a bare minimum, we need to eliminate an outdated tax like this,” Craney said in a release. “This outmoded levy is directly disincentivizing future investment in Massachusetts businesses and leaving us at a major competitive disadvantage compared to all of our New England neighbors and the country.”
According to the report, the top tax rate in Massachusetts is 0.26% and the maximum payment is unlimited. The tax function is similar to an alternative minimum tax. The tax is calculated by using the corporate income tax liability and the capital stock tax liability. Businesses then pay the greater of the two taxes.
MassFiscal points to the millionaire’s tax, which was ratified by voters in November’s general election, and a lack of broad-based tax cuts and eliminations being enacted by the Legislature that has led to the state’s competitiveness rankings drop.
The group said that more than “100,000 taxpayers have fled” the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic began. New Hampshire and Florida have gained a majority of those taxpayers leaving the state.
“There’s no question that the income surtax has made Massachusetts among the least economically competitive states in the country,” Craney said. “With Speaker Ron Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Gov. Maura Healey's reluctance to enact broad tax cuts and eliminations, such as eliminating the capital stock tax, we are also now among the states investors do not want to invest in.”
Whether the state’s leaders “have the foresight” to enact broad tax cuts and eliminations, the group said, will determine the state’s ability to recover from the loss of people and businesses.
“Elimination of the capital stock tax is a no brainer, it needs to be immediately eliminated,” Craney said.
Tax Foundation said that taxing a company based on net worth hinders the accumulation of wealth and capital. The group said that calculation can “distort the size of firms” and “lead to harmful economic effects.”
MassFiscal said that with the tax still in place, Massachusetts “is in serious trouble.”
“If Beacon Hill leaders do not wake up and confront this uncompetitive high tax environment they created, people will continue to get richer simply by moving out of state,” Craney said.