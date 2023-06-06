(The Center Square) – A new economic development strategy to connect skilled workers and employers is taking shape in Massachusetts.
Speaking Tuesday morning at the BIO International Convention, Gov. Maura Healey announced that the MassTalent program will soon be launched. The program is designed as a one-stop shop for employers to connect with skilled, diverse workers in the state.
“Massachusetts didn’t become the global epicenter of the life sciences industry by resting on our laurels,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “We don’t get complacent in Massachusetts – we get competitive. We want to lengthen our lead in the life sciences industry by opening up great STEM careers to more students and unlocking the untapped potential of all our diverse communities, connecting employers with the talent they need grow their workforce, and paving the way to spark more discoveries, cure more diseases and help more patients.
Healey said the initiatives would help the state advance its workforce development goals by streamlining its resources, allowing employers and job seekers to tap into the job market.
To keep the talent pipeline running, the Healey administration is eyeing historic investments in innovation and career pathways, community college, apprenticeships, and early education, care, and early college.
To fund the initiatives, according to a release, the Workforce Competitive Trust Fund contains $50 million that would be used to support partnerships in education and training to train future workers.
The MassTalent initiative, Healey said, will be funded by Pathmaker, which will be administered through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. New training partnerships will be funded under the program among life sciences companies and training providers. The goal is to create 8- to 10-week free training programs which would be accessible to those with a high-school education and no previous experience and to students.
"Massachusetts is a hub for local and national talent, and it is essential that we make investments that meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s growing workforce across various high-growth industries like the life sciences,” Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones said in a statement. “MassTalent will help fuel the workers of today and tomorrow by creating a pipeline that connects employers to talent and residents to opportunity. When we create opportunities for our workers, we all succeed.”
According to a release, request for proposals for the Pathmaker program are expected to be finalized this summer, using $2 million for programs that will launch in the fall with 150-200 graduates ready for the first quarter of 2024. Pathmaker training programs include biomanufacturing, advanced medtech manufacturing, and quality assurance/quality control.