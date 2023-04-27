(The Center Square) — Making investments in families is the focus of the fiscal year 2024 budget passed by the House of Representatives.
The $56.2 billion fiscal document features permanent funding for universal school meals, free community college for qualifying residents, and investments in childcare. Online purchasing options through the state’s lottery will be used to fund childcare. Funding to ensure access statewide to abortion medications is also included in the bill.
"From critical investments in health care and workforce development to funding for new initiatives that are designed to increase educational opportunities, better support working families, and provide for a safer and more reliable public transportation system, the House’s FY24 budget will help to make Massachusetts more affordable for residents, while allocating support for the Commonwealth’s most consequential institutions," House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said in a statement.
Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means, said the budget builds on Massachusetts’ success of the past few years with investments in housing stability, food security, and education.
"By reinvesting in the people of the Commonwealth, we will continue to assist those recovering from this pandemic while making our economy more competitive and equitable for years to come," Michlewitz said in a statement.
According to the release, substantial revenue collections and revenue from the voter-approved Fair Share Constitutional Amendment allowed the House to ramp up financial support for critical areas. The state’s Stabilization Fund will see a record-high of $9.04 billion.
Fair Share revenue totaling $1 billion is included in the budget bill, which features a funding split that is even between education and transportation.
Of the House’s Fair Share investments, $161 million would be directed at universal school meals; $100 million would be placed into Green School Works; $84 million would go to the MassGrant Plus; and $50 million would be used for high-demand target scholarships.
On the transportation side, $250 million would be placed in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority capital investments budget, along with $70 million earmarked for highway bridge preservation. The budget would use $70 million for regional transit funding, $65 million for the MBTA workforce/safety reserve, and another $10 million for water transportation.