(The Center Square) – A new chief safety officer has been appointed to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Patrick J. Lavin has been named to the post by Gov. Maura Healey. He possesses 40 years of experience in transportation and safety operations, including time as an expert on the subject and technical writer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Safety review panel in 2019.
Lavin, according to the governor’s office, will earn a salary of $325,000. His first day will be May 8. He has served as executive vice president and chief safety officer at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and served as senior director of operations in the Office of System Safety of New York City Transit.
“Pat Lavin is a dedicated public transportation expert who shares our administration’s commitment to improving safety and reliability across our transportation system, including the MBTA,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
The position, which was created by Healey, will report directly to the secretary of transportation and the MBTA’s general manager. He will serve as the primary contact for overall safety issues regarding transportation.
“We created this position to ensure we had a senior official coordinating efforts across all modes of transportation and driving strategies across the system to improve safety for riders and workers, Healey said.
In the role, according to a release, Lavin will be responsible for ensuring a healthy and safety atmosphere for employees, passengers, and the public for rail, bus, commuter rail, paratransit, and highway transportation.
“I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the MassDOT team, agency personnel, local stakeholders, and our federal partners to improve safety at the T and at a broader level across the state,” Lavin said in a statement.
Lavin has served as director of operations safety and investigations for K&J Safety and Security Consulting Services since 2019. In that role, he was responsible for conducting risk-based operation safety assessments, creating agency-specific incident investigation procedures, and assisting transit agencies in navigating the Federal Transit Administration’s safety advisories and directives.
He has also developed training programs and hazard analysis, according to the release, for the Bay Area Rapid Transit operations, the New York State Public Transportation Board, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority, the Memphis Area Transit Authority, and the Honolulu Rapid Transportation, and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.