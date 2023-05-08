(The Center Square) – Using words such as “horrifying,” Debra Bingham implored a legislative panel on Monday to act swiftly on proposed changes to the embattled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Bingham’s son, David Jones, died in 2021 after falling through a rusted staircase at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station. The transit authority, in recent years, has been scrutinized after a series of tragedies and structural deficiencies.
“It is very emotional to be here with all of you today,” said Bingham, who was one of dozens of people who spoke to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. “I hope that no other family has to go through the pain that we’ve had to go through.”
The committee heard testimony on Senate Bill 2199, which calls for an independent commission under the state government to handle transportation safety oversight and regulation.
The committee also fielded comments on House Bill 3452, which proposes a series of safety reforms within the organization.
In recent years, deficiencies in the MBTA have grown so pronounced that the Federal Transit Administration has been involved in looking at reforms to the system.
Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro also spoke to the committee on the bills. He said he favored the branching off of an independent entity to handle the intricate concerns of the MBTA.
“We need bold thinking,” Shapiro said. “The commonwealth requires a significant structural change. We need an intentional redesign. I believe the status quo does not work.”
In his testimony, Shapiro suggested forming a work group to dig deeper into the structure of an independent oversight body. He pledged his office’s support and resources moving forward.
The issues within the MBTA have grown so pronounced, Shapiro said, that two independent agencies might be warranted to deal with the multiple facets within the entity.
“There’s certainly a lot to munch on there,” said Rep. William Straus, D-Bristol, who serves as committee co-chair. “I think people will want to go over your comments in detail.”
While support for reforms and creating an oversight body was wide-ranging, there were questions and concerns as testimony was provided.
Jarred Johnson, executive director of Transit Matters, said he is concerned draft language in HB 3452 is ambiguous. He raised concerns regarding coordination between state agencies if an independent group is formed.
“I’m afraid (the bill) poses more questions than it answers,” Johnson said.
Amid the proposals for workgroups and other detailed reviews, Bingham and others are pleading with state lawmakers to move swiftly in reforming the MBTA.
“We must embrace a solution that makes sense,” Bingham said. “I urgently implore you do that. Lives depend on each one of you.”
The committee will continue taking written testimony through Thursday, May 18.