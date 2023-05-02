(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts city said Tuesday it would take applications for a guaranteed-income program, which is being lauded as the first in the country to take in all the lower-income families that qualify and not require a lottery.
The program will provide all households in Cambridge with at least one child 21 years or younger that are 250% below the federal poverty level with $500 per month for 18 months. Registration will start June 1, and initial payments will begin June 30.
The total cost will be $22 million. According to a release, the American Rescue Plan Act funds the program.
Family incomes eligible for the program range from $49,300 (family of two) to as much as $87,850 (family of five). WBUR reported that city officials are expecting about 2,000 families to qualify.
"With this program, Cambridge becomes the first city in the nation to introduce a non-lottery program to provide direct cash assistance to all eligible families," the city said in a release.
The city said that other subsidy programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income, and restricted-housing benefits would not be impacted.
“The American Rescue Plan Act has provided the city of Cambridge a unique opportunity to develop this $22 million program,” City Manager Yi-An Huang said in the release. “There is a deep dignity to giving people the choice and power to decide what they need. For some people, it will be education. For others, it will be child care, housing, food, or a night out to relax and celebrate life. We all have unique needs and expect to be able to make choices. This program trusts families to make their own decisions, and that is the right thing to do."