(The Center Square) – Life science companies in Massachusetts will benefit from new tax incentive rewards to spur job creation.
The tax incentives totaling $24.4 million will be distributed among 43 companies and a statement from Gov. Maura Healey says they will create 1,600 new jobs. The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center program, since its inception, has aided companies to add more than 11,000 jobs to the state’s economy.
“Massachusetts is a global leader in the life sciences sector thanks to companies like Moderna and the dozens of others that will benefit from these tax incentive awards,” Healey said in a statement. “This funding will support cutting-edge research, advance the manufacturing of life-changing therapies, create thousands of jobs for companies across the state, and strengthen our position as the best place in the world to grow a life sciences company.”
According to a release, the program gives tax incentives to companies engaged in life sciences research and development the opportunity to expand in Massachusetts while creating long-term jobs.
Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said the newly announced tax incentives would lengthen the state’s “lead as a life sciences hub” with the funding.
Of the funding, 26 of the 43 companies who are receiving the tax awards will account for creating 69% of the new jobs and are moving out of Boston and Cambridge. Since 2018, 78% of the jobs created through the program are outside Boston and Cambridge.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in Boston/Devins, according to a release, will receive $1.15 million with a commitment to create 70 jobs. Charles River Laboratories Inc. in Wilmington will receive $1.47 million to create 98 jobs. Aera Therapeutics Inc. will expand in Boston using $450,000 to create 30 jobs. Intellia Therapeutics in Cambridge will receive $1.275 million to create 85 jobs.
“The Life Sciences Center will continue to deploy every resource necessary to support life science companies of all sizes and sub-sectors,” MLSC President and CEO Kenn Turner said in a statement. “I am equally excited for the growth of our companies being celebrated today as they work to produce life-saving therapies and products for patients on a global scale.”