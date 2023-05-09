(The Center Square) – A new report shows Massachusetts electric customers are losing millions of dollars each year.
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell released a report illustrating how contracts with competitive electricity suppliers negatively impact low-income communities, communities of color, and gateway communities, costing them $525 million.
The fourth report from the state’s top law enforcement official says 430,000 residential customers in the state enrolled with competitive electricity suppliers are losing an average of $231 each year, the highest annual loss reported by the office.
“This report once again sounds the alarm on competitive electric supply companies that pitch consumers on the idea of cheaper electricity bills while they charge higher rates that drain millions from our communities,” Campbell said in a statement. “We know this injustice hits communities of color and low-income communities the hardest, and my office will continue to draw attention to these predatory actions and advocate for legislation that will protect our residents.”
Campbell is calling for legislation sponsored by Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, and Rep. Frank Moran, D-Andover, filed this year to be passed. The legislation would prevent electric companies from enrolling new individual residential customers in the state.
Senate Bill 2106, sponsored by Crighton, would prevent a supplier, energy marketer, or energy broker from signing contracts for electric services beginning Jan. 1. Under the bill, if electric providers were to break the mandate, then the attorney general would be authorized to bring action.
House Bill 3196, sponsored by Moran, would, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, prevent new contracts to individual customers from energy suppliers, with the attorney general authorized to bring action.
The report shows that low-income customers in Massachusetts are more prone to sign up with individual competitive electric suppliers, and the rates they are charged are higher than those not deemed low-income.
According to the report, an average customer not deemed low-income loses $222 per year, assuming a 600-kilowatt hours per month usage, while low-income customers lose $254 yearly.
According to the study, a $20 million loss among low-income customers is accrued in higher rates and monthly fees.
The study also showed how those residents disproportionately hold consumer losses in zip codes where there is a higher amount of low-income residents and residents of color, including Springfield, Worcester, Fall River, and Lowell.