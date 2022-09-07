(The Center Square) – The race to become Massachusetts’ next governor is solidified.
Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl will square off in November’s general election to become the state’s next leader, according to results posted from several publications. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, in his second term, chose not to run for a third term in office.
If elected, the 51-year-old Healey would become the first woman governor of the Bay State, among the first openly lesbian governors in the country, and only the second Democrat to hold the office since 1991. On the other side, the 53-year-old Diehl would add another win for Trump-endorsed candidates.
According to campaign finance records, Healey has $4.7 million in her account while Diehl started September with less than $17,000. Healey, a former pro basketball player overseas, has consistently and significantly led Republicans in polling during the campaign season; published reports indicate national Republican groups are not planning on delivering a big splash of cash.
Adding more fuel for Healey, she endorsed Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in the three-way lieutenant governor primary. The duo, if elected, would be Massachusetts’ first all-female combination.
Driscoll (46.9% of the vote) turned back Eric Lesser (32.6%) and Tami Gouveia (20.5%) in the Democratic primary and faces GOP winner Leah Allen (52.2%), a winner over Kate Campanale (47.8%).
Healey serves as the state’s attorney general, and has pursued almost 100 lawsuits against the administration of former President Donald Trump. Diehl had previously served in the state’s House of Representatives from 2011-19, when he left office.
There have been other governors in the country who were gay. The first openly gay governor elected was Democrat Jared Polis in Colorado in November 2018. Democrat Kate Brown, openly bisexual, ascended to the governor’s office in Oregon in 2015 and was elected in November 2016. New Jersey Democrat Jim McGreevey is recognized as the first openly gay governor; he was not open when he won election, but came out as he delivered a 2004 resignation speech.
Healey earned 553,989 votes, good enough for 85.5% of the vote, to best Sonia Chang-Diaz, who earned 93,831 votes (14.5%), despite dropping out of the race. Diehl earned 125,024 votes (55.5%) to beat out challenger Chris Doughty, who earned 100,298 votes (44.5%).
In the race for attorney general, Democratic candidate Andrea Joy Campbell earned 320,208 votes (50.7%), to beat out Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan, who earned 213,782 votes (33.9%). Quentin Palfrey earned 97,399 votes (15.4%). Republican candidate James R. McMahon III won an uncontested race and will face Campbell in November.
In the race for secretary of state, Democratic candidate William Galvin, who currently holds the position, earned 451,205 votes (69.6%) to beat out Tanisha Sullivan, who earned 196,871 votes (30.4%).