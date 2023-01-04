(The Center Square) – A tax-exempt bond will be used to create mixed-use housing in Worcester.
MassDevelopment has issued a $19.6 million bond, the organization announced Wednesday, to 120 Washington 4 LLC, which is an affiliate of Boston Capital Development, LLC. The funding will be used to construct 59 mixed-use affordable housing rental units at the site of the former Table Talk Pies headquarters.
The investment, according to the release, is a portion of a larger mixed-use redevelopment plan which features more than 400 residential housing units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
“Revitalizing downtown properties into mixed-income housing and retail spaces is a key way we can address the state’s housing crisis, create more vibrant neighborhoods, and stimulate local economies,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chairman of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors, said in a release.
Construction on the project, according to the release, has started and is expected to be completed in February 2024. The bond was purchased by Eastern Bank and Rockland Trust, allowing for Boston Capital Development LLC to have a lower cost of capital.
The plans for the property, according to the release, include constructing six studio; 28 one-bedroom; 44 two-bedroom; and five three-bedroom apartments at the site. Plus, 24 additional housing units are being financed using a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation, along with other subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development and traditional bank financing.
Massachusetts, in October 2022, granted $400,000 from MassDevelopment’s Underutilized Properties Program to assist Boston Capital Development LLC in moving forward a larger portion of the project at the site.
“The prime downtown site of Table Talk Pies’ former headquarters will now offer much-needed affordable housing options for individuals and families in Worcester,” MassDevelopment president and CEO Dan Rivera said in a release.
According to the release, the site served as headquarters for Table Talk Pies from 1924 until January 2022. The company relocated its production and distribution facilities to an industrial area of the city.