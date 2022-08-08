(The Center Square) – Housing advocates in Massachusetts are pointing to overly restrictive local laws as to why the state is facing a housing crisis.
A new study released by Up for Growth, a national nonprofit organization focused on housing affordability, reports that Massachusetts has experienced a deficit of 108,000 housing units that are not being produced each year over the past several years. The lack of new housing construction has directly led to the lower- and middle-income residents being squeezed out of the market.
“We see that every day in rising costs for both rent and home purchases – you know, basic economics: supply and demand, and we are just way behind,” Josh Zakim, executive director for Housing Forward MA, told The Center Square.
Middle- and low-income earners in the state, Zakim said, are suffering the most, even as the Boston area isn’t far from experiencing a level of $1 million beginning the entry point to housing.
While Zakim points to a combination of factors, one of the biggest contributors to the problem is local zoning regulations that artificially restrict the production of housing. It also slows down the production of what housing is allowed, which inflates costs.
“I hear estimates from builders that unnecessary regulation and local approval processes add between 10% to 30% of the cost to their buildings whether that’s a two-family, a four-family or a 200-unit project and you know that’s felt down the road by the consumer,” Zakim said.
Spanning 2012 to 2019, the state’s housing production shortfall doubled, according to the report. Zakim said population growth is a big factor in the issue. From 2010 to 2020, the state’s population grew 7.4% to over 7 million, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“People want to be here, there are jobs here, it’s a good place to live, but it’s also one of the toughest places to build,” he said.
There is construction taking place in urban and suburban areas such as Boston, Cambridge, Summerville and Quincy, but any multi-family units proposed are met with strong opposition, Zakim said.
He would like to see the state set some standards including incentives to build multi-family housing. Chapter 40-R provides financial incentives for zoning for multi-family and affordable housing. It is a critical tool, Zakim said, but he adds making these changes need to be mandated.
“Building a house takes a long time so we need to be thoughtful about ways government can make it easier,” Zakim said.
He said a few interesting solutions have been proposed. One involves allowing accessory dwelling units. Both the state House and Senate versions of the Economic Development Bill contain a provision for this, according to Zakim.
“If we want people to be able to afford to stay in our communities, if we want Massachusetts’ economy to continue to grow and thrive and people to have access to opportunity and education here, there needs to be a place to live,” he said. “We can take some steps right now to help pay dividends down the road.”