(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election.
On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions.
Nine races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives feature incumbent Democrats.
In District 1, incumbent Richard Neal is running unopposed. On the Republican side, Dean James Martilli is also running opposed. Neal has been in office since 2013, following his tenure as mayor of Springfield. Martilli formed an independent public policy and public affairs firm and is committed to “halting irresponsible spending and reversing regulations that have resulted in inflation.”
In District 2, incumbent Jim McGovern is unopposed. On the Republican ticket Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette is running unopposed. McGovern has represented the district since 2013 and has been in office since 1997. Sossa-Paquette has built several successful businesses and will work for a balanced budget.
In District 3, incumbent Lori Trahan is running unopposed. On the Republican ticket, Dean Tran is running unopposed. Trahan has served in the office since 2019. Tran, a former member of the state Senate, is running because he feels the people have lost their voice and representation in Congress.
In District 4, incumbent Jake Auchincloss does not have a challenger. He took office in 2021, after having served in the U.S. Marines from 2010-15. No Republican candidates who qualified for the ballot.
In District 5, incumbent Katherine Clark is running unopposed. Republican Caroline Colarusso is also unchallenged. Clark took office in 2013. Colarusso had worked in the postal industry overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets, and features a finance background from a postal service career and serving as a Selectman.
In District 6, incumbent Seth Moulton is running unopposed. On the Republican ticket, Robert May Jr. is running unchallenged. Moulton first took office in 2015. May started an electronic component company in 2002 and said he understands the importance of a balanced budget.
In District 7, incumbent Ayanna Pressley is running unopposed. On the Republican side, Donnie Palmer is running unopposed. Pressley took office in 2019, having previously served on Boston City Council. Palmer said he is running because he is “sick of listening to left-wing activist groups” when representation should “be listening to the people.”
In District 8, incumbent Stephen Lynch is running unopposed. Lynch first took office in 2013, formerly having worked as a labor and employment attorney. On the Republican ticket, Robert Burke will face Hamilton Soares Rodrigues. Burke claims to be a Lincoln Republican who have never given a penny to a Democrat, while Rodrigues supports parent’s choice in education, resolving inflation, and giving people an incentive to work.
In District 9, incumbent Bill Keating is unchallenged. Keating has been in office since 2013 and was previously a member of the state House of Representatives. On the Republican ticket, Jesse Brown squares off against Dan Sullivan. Brown is a business leader who is running to “get it done” in Washington. Sullivan is a common-sense Conservative who is advocating for a Constitutional government.
In the race for Attorney General, there are three Democratic candidates, Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey. Campbell has served on the Boston City Council since 2016; Riordan has a background as a labor lawyer; and Palfrey founded Voter Protection Corps and was the first chief of the health care division in the Attorney General’s Office.
James McMahon will appear on the Republican ticket, and possesses more than 30 years of law, legal, and military experience.
In the state Senate, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Middlesex, is up for re-election and is running unopposed. No Republicans filed for the primary.
House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-3rd Norfolk, is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket and there were no Republican candidates who filed for the race.