(The Center Square) – Maryland is following the national trend with unemployment claims falling to COVID-19 pandemic lows, according to the latest information released by the U.S. Department of Labor.
In its latest weekly unemployment report released Thursday, the department showed a 14,000 drop in the number of initial claims filed for the week ending Oct. 30, with 269,000 initial claims recorded across the country. The department reported it was the lowest week for initial claims filed since March 14, 2020, when 256,000 claims were filed.
Maryland reported a decrease of 449 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 31. There were 2,794 new claims filed last week, compared with 3,243 the previous week. Maryland had a decrease of 1,675 continued claims, according to the report.
There were 28,063 advance claims paid out the week of Oct. 23, compared with 29,738 the previous week.
The state experienced no change in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims with 18 filed for the week ending Oct. 30, according to the report. For continued claims, there was a drop of 168 claims with 7,662 filed for the week of Oct. 16, compared with 7,830 filed the week of Oct. 9.
There was an increase of 11 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation continued claims from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16. On Oct. 9, there were 3,994 claims filed and 4,005 for the week ending Oct. 16. On Oct. 2, there were 3,828 claimed filed and 4,430 on Sept. 25.
The state also reported a decrease in extended benefits. There were 36 claims filed on Oct. 16, compared with 40 on Oct. 9.
The state’s unemployment rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is 5.9%, which is 40th in the nation, according to September’s figures.