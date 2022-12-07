(The Center Square) – Use of TikTok and other social media platforms on state-issued devices by Maryland government employees is being banned in a directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Republican's order prohibits using certain Chinese and Russian-influence products and platforms which present a cybersecurity risk to the state.
The directive targets TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; Tencent Holdings, and includes Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat. The directive also names Alibaba products, which includes and isn’t limited to AliPay, and Kaspersky.
“There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” Hogan said in a release. “As the cyber capital of America, Maryland has taken bold and decisive actions to prepare for and address cybersecurity threats. To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.”
Hogan said the platforms “may be involved in activities” such as cyber-espionage, surveillance of government, and an inappropriate collection of “sensitive personal information.”
Similar bans were enacted in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Arkansas.
According to the release, state agencies must remove the products from state networks and implement measurers to prevent those platforms from being installed. It also places network-based restrictions that would prevent the use and access of prohibited services.
“This action represents a critical step in protecting Maryland state systems from the cybersecurity threats caused by foreign organizations,” State Chief Information Security Officer Chip Stewart said in a release.
The directive, according to the release, comes one week following FBI Director Christopher Wray’s statements regarding TikTok as being a “threat to national security.”
“The Chinese government has shown a willingness to steal Americans’ data on a scale that dwarfs any other,” Wray said in the release.
According to the release, NBC News reported on Monday that COVID-19 benefits across the country were stolen, including state unemployment dollars, by hackers linked to the Chinese government.
Maryland, according to the release, has rolled out cybersecurity initiatives, including launching a partnership with the National Security Agency that would have senior level data analysts advise the state. A memorandum of understanding was also reached with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County that would create a new Institute for Innovative Computing.
Earlier this year, the release reads, Hogan announced more than $200 million would be used to modernize, strengthen and expand the state’s cyber infrastructure, launch the Maryland Cyber Range for Elevating Workforce and Education, and form a multi-state partnership with Virginia Cyber Range. Plus, schools would offer Advanced Placement Computer Sciences classes in every high school.