(The Center Square) – The Baltimore Ravens will have a presence within M&T Bank Stadium for at least another 15 years, based on a newly inked agreement Maryland officials approved Wednesday.
The three-person Board of Public Works approved the new lease terms, which were hammered out between Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership, owners of the NFL franchise, and the Maryland Stadium Authority.
Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck Davis serve on the Board of Public Works. Hogan and Franchot each are stepping down from their respective roles in state government and presided over their final BPW meeting Wednesday.
“I’m very excited about this item,” Hogan said. “This extends the team’s commitment to remain in Baltimore, at least through the 2037 season, and it supports further infrastructure improvements to M&T Stadium.”
The new lease agreement includes a number of provisions – some new, and others a continuation of past practice.
The Ravens will not pay rent to operate out of the stadium, as has been the case in prior years. Instead, the NFL team will continue to shoulder the cost of paying operations and maintenance costs within the venue as a means of reimbursement to the stadium authority.
Annual operations and maintenance expenses within M&T Stadium hovered around $11 million in 2022, according to information shared at the Board of Public Works meeting. Costs are expected to rise about 6% annually in the years ahead.
New terms stipulate the Ravens cannot relocate to a stadium outside Baltimore prior to 2037. The stadium authority has the right to pursue legal action for liquidated damages, as outlined in the agreement, if a “relocation default” were to occur within the decade-and-a-half timeframe.
Also in the new agreement is a stipulation the Ravens will retain revenues generated from most events taking place within M&T Stadium — most notably, the NFL games. Throughout the year, M&T also is used as a host site for concerts, soccer matches and other large-scale, arena-type events.
Hogan lauded officials within the stadium authority for working with Ravens management to reach a new long-term agreement.
“This was months and months of incredibly hard work,” Hogan said. “The Ravens really are a world class organization, and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to partner with them to keep the team in Baltimore for many years to come.”
The new agreement with the Ravens comes against the backdrop of House Bill 896, which both chambers of the General Assembly approved in the 2022 legislative cycle and Hogan signed into law.
HB896 gives the stadium authority the ability to issue bonds of up to $1.2 billion for the pair of stadiums in downtown Baltimore. The legislation requires the comptroller to distribute up to $90 million annually to the stadium authority to allocate toward debt service from the bonds.
Davis said he was comfortable approving the new 15-year term, stating a belief the stadium authority did its job.
While the Ravens’ short-term future in Baltimore and Maryland is clear, Davis said longer-term questions do linger for a stadium that currently is at the quarter century mark and will be 40 years old by the time the new agreement ends.
Davis said all Marylanders – including top-level state officials, the General Assembly, stadium authority and residents themselves – will have to consider the possibility of sinking more money into the aging venue at that point or constructing a new venue.
“Ultimately, we have to make that decision and determine how much that pride is worth to us,” Davis said.