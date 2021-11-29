(The Center Square) – Maryland Del. Dereck Davis, D-Prince George’s, received unanimous support from a special committee empaneled to pick the states’s next treasurer.
Current Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced in October that she was retiring from the post she has held since 2002.
Davis was one of four people who testified before the 10-person committee led by Senate President Pro Tem Melony G. Griffith, D-Prince George’s, and House Speaker Pro Tem Sharee Sample Hughes, D-Lower Shore. The committee’s recommendation will be considered by the General Assembly during their special session on Dec. 6.
Even though the commission recommended Davis, all four candidates will be considered by the General Assembly and lawmakers can also write in a candidate, according to Griffith.
The other candidates are financial analyst Jorge Cortes, Joseph Zimmerman, a certified public accountant, and John Douglass, a former state delegate.
Douglass served in the House of Delegates from 1971 to 1995 and chaired the Joint Budget and Audit Committee during his tenure. He said he would focus on the state’s retirement system, cybersecurity and a plan to transfer assets in the state’s retirement system.
Davis has served as a delegate for 27 years and has a master’s degree in public policy with a concentration in public sector finance, he said.
Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Anne Arundel, asked Davis how he would go from a partisan position to a non-partisan one.
“I’ve always put the interest of Marylanders first and foremost,” Davis said. ”I’ve always tried to do what I thought was the right thing to do and quite frankly, that has gotten me in trouble from time to time. But I’ve never focused on party, I’ve never focused on partisanship. So to answer your question, to be honest, I would just keep doing what I’m doing … keeping laser-focused on what’s best for Maryland and business, what we can do to continue moving forward and let my decisions all be guided by that thought process."
Davis said he knows he will face several challenges if approved by the General Assembly. One is how to fully fund the state’s retirement system.
Another challenge is attrition.
“They’re 25 vacancies recently in the office so there’s a lot of institutional knowledge that we have to replace,” Davis said.
The treasurer is elected by the General Assembly every four years. Kopp was last re-elected in January of 2019.