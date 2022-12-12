(The Center Square) – The preliminary phase of more than two-dozen school projects that fall within Maryland’s Built to Learn Act has been completed, according to a new report.
Built to Learn, an act passed into law in the 2021 legislative session, empowers the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue revenue bonds for school construction projects. Additionally, officials within the MSA have the ability to manage many of the granular details at each school.
In addition to the legislation, the MSA and the legislative Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC) have developed a memorandum of understanding with details on bond issuances and how debt repayment through the program is overseen.
When the act was approved early in 2021, the MSA was authorized to issue up to $2.2 billion in debt, specifically for public school construction projects across Maryland, so long as the state’s Board of Public Works signs off on specific amounts.
A year ago, the BPW did approve the MSA’s request to take out a series of bonds in a principal amount capped at $520 million.
At its most recent meeting Thursday, the board of directors sitting on the IAC reviewed the 30 school construction projects that are currently under the Built to Learn Act’s funding umbrella. The IAC reviews the overall status of the projects at each of its meetings.
“There were no significant changes,” Alex Donahue, acting executive director of the IAC, said of month-to-month statuses for each of the specific projects, which include a mixture of construction for rural, suburban and urban schools.
Of the 30 projects currently on the Built to Learn-funded list, 27 of them are 100% of the way through the design phase.
One of the items on the list – renovation of the Baltimore City College High School facility – has yet to gain traction as more pieces of information about the specific project are still being sought.
According to Donahue’s most recent report to the IAC, construction progress on each of the 30 Built to Learn projects runs the gamut, with figures ranging from 0% to 95%, and most of the specific line items in the middle range.
Five of the 30 projects have yet to begin construction, according to the report. A building replacement project for Waverly Elementary School in the Frederick Local Education Agency (LEA) is the most advanced with 5% left of the construction before it is completed.
In some instances, ironing out issues with local authorities has been cited as a reason for delayed progress on some of the Built to Learn-funded construction projects.
Case in point: A planned replacement of the Homestead Wakefield Elementary School facility in the Harford LEA is 100% of the way through the design phase but remains at 0% of the construction process.
The reason, according to IAC documents, is “pending resolution with Town of Bel Air,” the municipality the school falls within.