(The Center Square) – Construction on the 16.2-mile Purple Line light rail service in Maryland could begin this spring.
Maryland’s Board of Public Works approved a $1.4 billion increase to the design-built cost in January, pushing the total to $3.4 billion for the commuter train line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.
The line is anticipated to be in service in fall 2026.
Rising material costs, material shortages because of supply chain challenges, a smaller labor force, insurance market increases and other issues were cited for the increase in costs for the design-build stage of the project.
The light rail service is a $9.284 billion public-private partnership, and the agreement selected Maryland Transit Solutions are the contractor for the project, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. The agreement is between the Department of Transportation, its Maryland Transit Administration, and the Purple Line Transit Partners.
“MDOT MTA continues to work with our partners in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as they identify their priorities for (Transit-Oriented Development) designations along the Purple Line Corridor,” Purple Line Executive Director Matt Pollack said. “TOD leverages transportation infrastructure investment, promotes active and engaged communities, protects environmental and land resources and supports multi-modal transportation options.”
MDOT MTA received a $2 million Transit-Oriented Development planning grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The National Center for Smart Growth in collaboration with the Purple Line Corridor Coalition has begun outreach and technical analysis along the corridor. The organizations expect to release a draft Purple Line TOD Implementation plan this summer.
Economic development goals identified for the TOD grant included capitalizing on the opportunities the Purple Line offered while improving access to jobs and essential needs and services equitably.
It also set supporting economic development goals and corridor revitalization while minimizing negative impacts of gentrification as a goal.
The engagement session in April 2021 said inclusive economic development “prioritizes shared prosperity, promotes economic opportunity and mobility for historically marginalized groups, and counteracts economic disparities based on race and other markers of social identity.”
The state Sustainable Communities designation helps MDOT coordinate with state and local agencies to help identify and prioritize investments to support Purple Line TOD. All Purple Line stations, except Connecticut Avenue, are covered by the approved Sustainable Community designations. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers the Sustainable Communities program, which is overseen by Maryland’s Smart Growth Subcabinet.
“The Purple Line is a major catalyst for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) that supports the creation of compact, walkable, pedestrian-friendly communities centered around high-quality rail systems,” Pollack said. “For years, MDOT MTA has been exploring TOD opportunities with the public and private sectors from federal, state and local jurisdictions to local and national organizations.”
To bolster development in transit-served areas, Maryland follows a policy favoring them for location of state office and laboratory space. With support from the Smart Growth Subcabinet, that helped the 2015 relocation of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development headquarters to Lanham near the Purple Line’s New Carrollton station.