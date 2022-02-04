(The Center Square) – Maryland is following the national trend with a decline in the number of new unemployment claims filed, according to the latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report.
The Department of Labor’s latest report shows that for the week ending Jan. 29, the number of new claims across the country dropped by 23,000 to 238,000 active claims. The four-week average was 255,000 new claims filed.
For the week ending Jan. 29, Maryland saw a decrease of 363 new unemployment claims filed with 2,691. The previous week, the state saw 3,054 initial claims filed.
The total number of insured unemployment claims filed for the week ending Jan. 22 was 23,304, an increase of 66 over the previous week’s total of 23,328.
The national unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics stands at 4%, and Maryland’s unemployment rate ranks 37th in the nation at 5%.
According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the state added 4,700 jobs in December.