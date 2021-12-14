(The Center Square) – Maryland is looking to shore up supply chain issues with a new initiative aimed at supporting resilience building activities for manufacturers in the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news release the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency program, which is being organized by the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership through the Department of Commerce.
“Maryland continues to be a national leader in helping to address the supply chain crisis that is affecting families, businesses, and industries,” Hogan said in the release. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base.”
According to the release, the new program will give opportunities to manufacturers to learn and share best practices when it comes to improving supply chains, navigating the current supply chain crisis, risk reduction measures, and improving end results. The program will also help companies reach suppliers, customers, and partners that are local.
The state is making grants available to provide technical assistance to manufacturers that have lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, grant funding will support manufacturers who experienced a disruption of workforce or supply chain delivery according to the release.
The funding can be used, according to the release, to aid manufacturers in identifying new markers and supply chain solutions, or even export activities, executive coaching opportunities, and adopting and utilizing new technologies.
“We recognize that many of Maryland’s manufacturers have been hurt by COVID-19, and we are so pleased to have received this grant, which will enable us to give them the support and expert guidance they need,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in the release. “With COVID-19 still having a significant impact on our global supply chain, we are hopeful this program will offer short-term and long-term solutions for our manufacturers.”
According to the release, the Port of Baltimore is increasing its container services to welcome 21 new ships each week due to back-up at other ports across the country. The port is also allowing dozens of ships that have been diverted from other areas.
For manufacturers to be eligible for the program, they must be located within the state, qualify as a manufactured defined by the North American Industry Classification System codes 31.33, have at least 10 employees and generate $1 million in annual revenue. Companies will also have to illustrated that one or more of their initiatives have been affected by COVID-19.