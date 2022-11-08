(The Center Square) – Democrat Wes Moore was declared the winner of Maryland’s gubernatorial race shortly after the polls closed Tuesday, making history as the state’s first Black governor.
His running mate, Aruna Miller, also was declared the winner of the lieutenant governor’s race, according to preliminary results. She made history, as a native of India, by becoming the first immigrant to win Maryland’s lieutenant governor’s race.
According to results from the Maryland State Board of Elections website, Moore was holding a more than two-thirds majority over Republican opponent Dan Cox an hour-and-a-half after the polls closed and ballots were still being tabulated.
The results mirror polling that was conducted before the election, indicating Moore held a double-digit lead over Cox.
Moore, 44, is succeeding two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has reached the end of his statutory limit for the state’s top elected position.
Moore also holds the distinction of flipping a hotly contested race in a year that is expected to benefit the Republican Party.
Moore’s professional background includes work in the financial sector, most recently as chief executive officer of the Robin Foundation.
He is a political newcomer, who has never before run for office.
In the run-up to Election Day, he ran on a platform of building up Maryland’s economy against the still-strong tailwinds of challenges from COVID-19 for residents across the state by combating poverty.
On his campaign website he stated, the “economic opportunity is readily available to some and dangerously absent to others.”
On election eve, Moore doubled down on his platform and shared his personal background at a campaign rally that included accompaniment from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
At the rally, he said, “My name is Wes Moore. The son of an immigrant. A combat veteran. A proud graduate of a junior college. And I’m fighting for a Maryland where we leave no one behind.”
Moore also has spoken on transportation-related issues this campaign season, touting its importance as an economic engine for the state, particularly as a link for public health access.
On the topic of transportation, Moore also said his desire is to take a regional approach of connecting people with jobs as a driver of growth at BWI Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore.
Cox, District 4 representative in the Maryland House of Delegates, received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Throughout the campaign season, the principal attorney at The Cox Law center ran on three main principles: restoring freedoms, reducing inflation and returning federal tax cuts to the people.