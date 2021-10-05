(The Center Square) – More than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be distributed to child care centers across Maryland, the governor said.
In a news release, Gov. Larry Hogan said the funding will be doled out to provide financial relief and help with financial burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to recognize the critical role that child care providers across the state this month have played in the state’s overall recovery efforts – nurturing, caring for, and educating our youngest children while also supporting our state’s essential services and economy,” Hogan said in the release. “Maryland is committed to sustaining our child care sector and ensuring that high-quality and affordable child care programs remain open and available to serve families.”
The grants, according to the release, are part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s relief efforts and are part of the $309 million to be invested in the child care systems “to ensure providers are economically stable and that safe, high quality, and affordable child care is available for all families.”
According to the release, $15,000 will be the base award to eligible child care programs, and $500 is earmarked for each licensed program slot. The funding is to be used to cover expenses for providing, or preparing to provide, child care during the pandemic, including personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, Personal Protective Equipment, past expenses, and mental health supports for children and employees.
“Our family and center-based child care providers have worked diligently during the pandemic to ensure the care, safety, and education of Maryland’s children,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “These funds will help bolster our child care community and continue access to a thriving, well-resourced child care system essential in the development and education of our infants, toddlers and early learners.”
According to the release, the funding is in addition to the already $155 million distributed since the beginning of the pandemic.