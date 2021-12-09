(The Center Square) – Maryland saw a slight uptick in new unemployment claims last week while they fell across the nation.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released its latest weekly Unemployment Claims report, showing a decrease of 43,000 initial claims from the previous week to a total of 184,000. That is the lowest level of new claims filed since Sept. 6, 1969, when 182,000 claims were filed.
In Maryland, according to the report, there was an increase of 378 new claims filed for the week ending Dec. 4 for a total of 2,503. The previous week saw 2,125 new claims filed.
For insured unemployment compensation there was an increase of 1,625 claims filed. The week saw 23,282 claims filed and there were 21,657 claims filed the week ending Nov. 27.
The state’s unemployment rate for the month of October stood at 5.7%, ranking 39th in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The organization reported the national unemployment rate stood at 4.6%, which was 0.2% lower than September and 2.3% lower than in October 2020.