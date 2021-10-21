(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims are not just dropping across the nation – they're declining in Maryland as well, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
For the week ending Oct. 16, the department reports the lowest number of initial unemployment claims being filed since March 14, 2020. Last week, the nation saw 290,000 claims filed, which is down 6,000 from the previous week’s level.
For the week ending Oct. 16, the U.S. Department of Labor reports that Maryland saw a decrease of 2,023 initial claims with 2,936 new claims filed. The previous week the state had 4,959 initial claims activated.
For continuing unemployment claims, the state also saw a significant drop. For the week ending Oct. 16, there were 30,006 insurance claims being filed, which was down 2,851 from the previous week’s total of 32,857.
The state saw three fewer Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims for the week ending Oct. 16, according to the report, down from 15 to 12. Continued claims also dropped by 4,657 from 13,361 for the week ending Sept. 25 to 8,704 on Oct. 2.
According to the report, there were 606 fewer Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims for the week ending Oct. 2, with just 3,824 claims filed. On Sept. 25, there were 4,430 claims filed. Claims continue to plummet from 6,405 on Sept. 11 to 5,159 on Sept. 18.
The state saw an increase of 30 extended benefit claims, from just eight on Sept. 25 to 38 on Oct. 2.
The largest increases for initial claims, according to the report, for the week ending Oct. 9, were in Michigan with 3,673, Missouri with 2,566, New Mexico with 2,012, and Kentucky with 1,454. The largest decreases were in Tennessee with 989, California with 851, Florida with 839, New Jersey with 464, and Alabama with 301.