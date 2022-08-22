(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
The funding, according to the release, stems from the $1.47 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was earmarked for the programs during fiscal year 2022.
Prince George’s County Government, according to the release, will receive $25 million to purchase 20 zero-emission, battery-powered electric buses. The taxpayer money also will be used to upgrade electrical systems at the depot, add more electric chargers at transit hubs, and install a microgrid. The new buses are anticipated to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 1,227 metric tons each year.
Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation will receive $14.875 million to purchase 13 zero-emission buses. They will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Anne Arundel County, through the Maryland Transit Administration, will receive $1.89 million to buy four diesel-electric hybrid buses.