(The Center Square) – Relief at the gas pumps is the focus of a new endeavor among the state’s top elected officials, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The governor announced he is working in unison with Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, and Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, to grant a 30-day suspension of the state’s gas tax.
The state’s gas tax is 36.1 cents. According to AAA, Maryland residents are paying an average of $4.306 at the pump. The current national average is $4.331 per gallon.
“Today’s incredible revenue estimates increase our already record surplus and reinforce the fact that Maryland continues to have one of the strongest recoveries in America,” Hogan said in the release. “This report further proves that we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance substantial tax relief for our families, small businesses, and retirees. People across the country are being squeezed by surging inflation on everything from gas to groceries – Marylanders, especially our retirees, deserve and need this relief.”
Ferguson and Jones issued a joint statement Thursday evening on the Senate president’s Facebook page detailing that the legislators are working in their respective chambers to suspend the state’s gas tax for 30 days.
“During the last month, Marylanders have seen gas prices increase exponentially, compounding existing rising costs,” the legislators said. “Increased revenue projections for this year and next year give us the flexibility to provide immediate relief to families. This swift action will help ease the financial burden on everyday Marylanders while keeping the pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs who have enabled him.”
The gas tax holiday, WBAL reported, would cost the state around $100 million. Meanwhile, the state currently possesses a long-term balanced budget as it closed the last fiscal year $2.4 billion in the black.
“In addition, at this time of global uncertainty due to Russian aggression, we are working with our legislative partners on an emergency suspension of the gas tax to help with the pain at the pump,” Hogan said. “We also support ongoing efforts in the legislature to suspend automatic increases in the gas tax. And I have called on the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production to help lower costs. Now more than ever, we must come together to take bold, bipartisan action.”