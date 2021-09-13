(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Department of Health is taking the battle against COVID-19 misinformation into its own hands.
In a Monday morning news release, the department said it is launching a social media campaign designed to combat misinformation and disinformation related to COVID-19 to ensure accurate information is distributed about lifesaving vaccines, the importance of testing, and other facts.
“When provided with accurate information throughout this pandemic, Marylanders have made smart, informed, life-saving decisions that protect themselves and keep their families, friends, and communities safe from this deadly disease,” MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader said in the release. “Misinformation and disinformation put lives at risk. The intent of this initiative is to help both separate myths from facts and provide Marylanders with the information they need to continue to make informed decisions about getting vaccinated or tested.”
The Department of Health said it would begin posting facts on its GoVaxMaryland Twitter feed beginning today. The page will also feature a livestream Ask An Expert question-and-answer sessions beginning Sept. 23. The department said there will be a new expert hosting the show every other Thursday.
MDH will begin posting COVID-19 facts on its @GoVaxMaryland Twitter feed starting today. The account will also live stream Ask An Expert Q&A sessions starting September 23, hosting a new expert every other Thursday.Learn more: https://t.co/ZG3AWn6KYD— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) September 13, 2021
State and nationally recognized medical experts will take questions regarding misinformation surrounding vaccines, including topics such as whether they carry significant risk of infertility or alter a recipient's DNA, the release said. Other topics will cover controversial treatments such as the use of ivermectin to combat the virus.
GoVaxMaryland also provides information such as scheduling a vaccine appointment, providing information on vaccine clinics and testing sites around the state.
Do you have questions or need help registering for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? Visit https://t.co/82O7moMsDQ or call 855-MD-GoVAX (855-634-6829) where operators are available from 7am to 10pm daily. #GoVAXMaryland pic.twitter.com/tvX8Hq81hY— GoVAX Maryland (@GoVAXMaryland) June 21, 2021