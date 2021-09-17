(The Center Square) – Housing advocates in Maryland are concerned that many families could face homelessness later this month as the federal moratorium on evictions ended and the latest attempt to extend that ban was struck down by the Supreme Court.
Due to pandemic job and income losses, thousands of households are at risk. More than 27,000 applications for emergency rental assistance have been received by the state or at the county level this year.
"The Department focused first and foremost on getting assistance to tenants at risk of eviction as quickly as possible and that remains our focus," Stuart Campbell, director of the Office of Community Services Programs at Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development, told The Center Square. "We are encouraged that the amount of assistance being provided to tenants is growing exponentially every month."
However, many landlords have already filed against tenants for not paying rent and are awaiting judgments, while tenants are awaiting rental assistance.
"What we’re focused on is preventing exactly that scenario for every Marylander who is at risk of homelessness," Campbell said. "In the five years leading up to the pandemic we know that homelessness dropped by 24% in Maryland.
“The same programs that were in place to make that happen not only remain, but are supplemented by the $750 million that is flowing into Maryland through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program."
In 2020, prior to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, more than $113 million in state, local and federal funds were allocated to rental assistance statewide to assist approximately 30,000 renters.
Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Maryland received $401 million. The state is expected to receive $352 million through ERAP 2, including $204 million through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
"We are working diligently to ensure that no one falls into homelessness in Maryland," Campbell said. "Every indication that we’ve seen so far suggests that homelessness has not risen in Maryland during the pandemic and the infrastructure in place utilizes proven strategies to not only prevent homelessness but move those experiencing homelessness quickly into permanent housing.
“That infrastructure was in place prior to the pandemic and helped us achieve a 24% reduction in homelessness and continues to operate effectively today."
Rental funds are still available. Tenants and landlords should visit rentrelief.maryland.gov or call 877-546-5595 to get connected to rental assistance programs. All jurisdictions in Maryland are currently accepting applications.