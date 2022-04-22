(The Center Square) – Citing job creation and key administrative initiatives, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 bills into law.
The governor announced he has signed bills that will support the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act this week, in addition to conversation and climate change efforts.
“We signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and protect our firefighters and first responders,” Hogan said in a release. “I want to thank the presiding officers and legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle for working with us to continue changing Maryland for the better.”
The Republican governor was joined at the bill signing ceremony by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, and Senate President Pro Tem Melony G. Griffith, D-Upper Marlboro.
The More Jobs for Marylanders Act works to extend the program, which allows for tax incentives for new and existing manufacturers to locate to the state or expand within the state, according to the release.
The Judicial Transparency Act, according to the release, will now require data pertaining to sentences that are handed down pertaining to violent crimes. Legislation was also signed to bolster prosecutions for crimes committed with guns while also widening joint warrant apprehension operations in the city of Baltimore.
The Conservation Finance Act was also signed into law. The initiative will make Maryland the first state to enact legislation that will use private capital to advance climate change initiatives, in addition to conservation and water quality benchmarks.
An act designed to protect firefighters and first responders, the George “Walter” Taylor Act, was also signed into law. The bill was named after the veteran firefighter who died last year from occupational cancers linked to PFAS exposure.
PFAS is an acronym for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.