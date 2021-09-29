(The Center Square) – Maryland ended the fiscal year with a nearly $2.4 billion surplus, a state official announced.
In a Wednesday letter to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, Sandra Zinck, director, General Accounting Division, said on June 30 the state had a $3.239 billion balance in the general fund, and promptly sent $763.3 million to the General Assembly to allocate to fiscal year 2022’s operations, leaving the surplus.
Delegate Marc Korman, D-16, tweeted about the state’s finances, saying “a major part of the reason that the state’s finances look this way … is because the federal government [stepped] forward in a major way.”
The Comptroller has released the "close-out" report for the last fiscal year. From the perspective of state finances, it is a positive story showing a $2.5b unassigned fund balance (basically dollars remaining after all planned for state obligations). /1— Marc Korman (@mkorman) September 29, 2021
Korman said the government directly and indirectly kept the economy afloat, with tax revenue $1.7B higher coming from “income, sales, and corporate tax returns.”
In the letter, Zinck said the general fund balance featured revenues of $20.831 billion, which was an 11.8% increase from the previous year and was 8.9% above the estimate for a total of $1.711 billion.
The office said the “unprecedented federal fiscal stimulus coupled with State measures had far greater positive impact on State revenues” than the office expected.
Zinck wrote that at the conclusion of fiscal 2021, “we find ourselves at a tremendously high level of revenue” that “seems likely to be sustained in the near-term, perhaps in the long-term, albeit likely with some bumps along the way.”
She then encouraged the Comptroller’s Office to “remain cautious in light of our current situation.”
Zinck said the federal government’s use of more than $8.2 trillion “has bolstered incomes and spending across the wealth spectrum” and that money “will continue to circulate throughout the economy.”
The state collected $11.7 billion from personal income tax in the fiscal year, which was an increase of 9.4% over the previous year, according to the letter, and $902.8 million more than expected.
An additional $4.988 billion in sales and use tax was collected by the state, which was 8.6% above estimations, the letter reads, and $1.462 billion was collected from corporate income tax, nearly 29% more than anticipated.