(The Center Square) – Maryland Del. Anne Kaiser is stepping down as chair of the Ways and Means Committee but says she will serve out the rest of her term in the House of Delegates.
Kaiser said in a Facebook post she will lead a new Public Leadership Institute and “expand my teaching role in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.” She has served as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017.
While she plans to finish her current term, Kaiser said she is not sure whether she will seek reelection.
“Months ago, Sen. Craig Zucker, Del. Pam Queen and Del. Eric Luedtke and I filed for re-election,” Kaiser said in the post. “In all honesty, it remains to be seen whether I can balance my new role at the University of Maryland with my responsibilities in the legislature all while being a co-parent to a spunky 2-and-a half-year-old,”
Kaiser was first elected in 2002 and served as the majority leader for the House of Delegates between 2015 and 2017. Kaiser also served as the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus and Montgomery County House delegation.
Her colleagues offered congratulations in the Facebook comments.
“You have been an excellent chair of (the) committee and become a genuine friend regardless of political differences of opinion,” Republican Del. Jason Buckel said.
“I've so appreciated your guidance and the opportunities you've given to committee members to grow,” Del. Julie Palakovich Carr said.