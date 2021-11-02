(The Center Square) – A Maryland state delegate will be taking a seat on a circuit court bench.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a Tuesday news release he has appointed Delegate Kathleen Marie Dumais, D-15, along with Judge Carlos Federico Acosta, Theresa Michelle Chernosky, and Rachel Theora McGUckian to seats on the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.
“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” Hogan said in the release. “Montgomery County’s Circuit Court is gaining an immensely talented and principled group of judges who will honorably serve the citizens of Maryland in the years to come.”
Dumais, according to the release, works as a family law attorney, and for the past decade has been senior counsel with Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, Rowan & Hartiner in Rockville. For 15 years previously, she was principal at Paley Rothman.
She was elected as a member of the House of Delegates in 2003, and serves as vice chair of the House Economic Matters Committee, chair of the Insurance Subcommittee, house chair of the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics, and is a member of the Legislative Policy Committee.
Congratulations to my friend and colleague Kathleen Dumais! I can't imagine anyone better suited to serving on the bench. https://t.co/Ij1vae3jql— Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) November 2, 2021
Dumais earned her bachelor’s from Mount Vernon College and her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law.
Acosta has served as associate judge on the District Court for Montgomery County for the past three years, and before that served six years as inspector general for the Prince George’s County Police Department. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training, was special assistant U.S. Attorney, and held positions in the Office of State’s Attorney for Montgomery and Prince George’s counites.
He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from the University of Maryland and his juris doctorate from Southern Methodist University School of Law.
Chernosky, for the past two decades, has served as a public defender in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office and is currently deputy district public defender. She received her bachelor’s in French, Economics, and Math from Lake Forest College and her juris doctorate from Albany Law School.
McGuckian has worked her entire 25-year career in private practice and is managing principal at Miles & Stockbridge. She focuses on complex civil litigation, including government contracts. She received her bachelor’s from Johns Hopkins University and her juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law.