(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Congressional Democrats want to see the state utilize its $2.5 billion surplus on social assistance programs.
In a statement released by Sen. Ben Cardin, he, along with Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Rakin, and David Trong applauded the state’s fiscal responsibility to taxpayers in creating the surplus.
“Over the last year, Federal Team Maryland has fought tooth and nail to provide federal funds to support our state,” the legislators said in the release. “We are glad to have helped secure Maryland’s strong fiscal footing and a $2.5 billion budget surplus. But the work to protect Marylanders from the impact of COVID-19 is not done – many are still grappling with the devastating impacts of the pandemic.
“Across our state, families are facing eviction, struggling to find affordable childcare, and facing financial hardship. Given this reality, we hope the State will work to support those who need it most, including by expediting release of federal funds allocated to that purpose.”
According to the release, the surplus reflects “the Maryland Congressional Delegation’s broad success in securing a combined $11.9 billion of federal funding” through the American Rescue Plan Act, in addition to billions more in funding to the state for coronavirus aid, and helped pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act to provide Maryland with “$5.37 billion in direct, flexible funding.”
The delegation said “by May 2023, Maryland was projected to have 100,000-plus fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic” and the group will continue to focus “on keeping Marylanders employed, businesses afloat, and families out of poverty.”
“Federal Team Maryland will continue to support our workers, families, small businesses, and communities with the resources they need to build back better,” the lawmakers added.