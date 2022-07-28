(The Center Square) – Prime farmland is being preserved in Maryland, state officials said.
The Board of Public works during Thursday’s meeting approved easements in five counties with a $4 million investment that will preserve 824 acres of working farmland through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation.
“This voluntary MALPF program ensures that these farms are preserved for agricultural use,” Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder said in the release. “We are thankful for all the farmers that participate in the program, including these seven farm families. Maryland farmers are essential to the region’s supply of food, fuel and fiber.”
Prime farmland, according to the release, will save seven farms in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties.
According to the release, the easements will support the state in meeting a Chesapeake Bay initiative to conserve and preserve more than 1 million acres of producing farmland by 2030.
The agricultural preservation organization, according to the release, was formed in 1977. The organization works with prime farmlands and woodlands on preservation efforts.
The Board of Public Works consists of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot.