(The Center Square) – Four candidates, two each on the Democrat and Republican tickets, are facing off in the primary election for Maryland’s attorney general race.
In Tuesday's primary, Democrats Anthony Brown and Katie Curran O’Malley are on the ballot, as are Republicans Michael Peroutka and Jim Shalleck.
Brian Frosh, Maryland’s incumbent attorney general, announced in October he was not seeking reelection.
Brown currently represents Maryland’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and is not seeking reelection to that respective seat, which he has held since 2017.
Previously, Brown had served as Maryland’s lieutenant governor during an eight-year stint from 2007-15.
On his campaign website, Brown has weighed in on a number of issues that have taken center stage in Maryland and the broader national stage.
On the topic of voting rights, Brown wrote, “While other states are passing laws to restrict an individual’s access to participate in our democracy, as attorney general I will use the tremendous resources of the office … to advocate for the continued expansion of voting access in Maryland and to protect the progress we have made.”
O’Malley’s resume includes 20 years as an associate judge in Baltimore City District Court, a role she held from 2001-21. She previously was an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County.
In the run-up to the primary, O’Malley has been calling for reforms to the criminal justice system – a change, she said, that would protect communities from violent crime.
“Maryland needs a criminal justice system with three inseparable elements: fairness, accountability and safety,” O’Malley wrote. “All Marylanders deserve safe and healthy communities to live, work, and raise a family. But to realize that goal, we must address the systemic failures of the criminal justice system.”
Peroutka’s past political experience includes a four-year stint as Anne Arundel County councilman. He represented District 5 on the elected body from 2014-18.
On his campaign website, Peroutka has been posting interview-style videos on a range of hot-button topics. He recently weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and how it could apply to Maryland in the future.
Pointing to his faith, Peroutka said, “A clear understanding of the law would indicate that abortion is not lawful, never has been lawful, never will be lawful. The murder of 60 million babies – more than 60 million babies – is a testament to what a tragic misunderstanding of what the law is.”
Shalleck’s past experience in governance includes a role as a former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Prior to moving to Maryland in 1989, he also served as an attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division.
In a video posted to his campaign website, Shalleck indicated he would clamp down on crimes – particularly for repeat and violent offenders.
“We have laws set by the Legislature, and they have to be enforced,” Shalleck said. “Not everyone has to go to jail, but you can’t give people a pass on crime because society will just deteriorate.”