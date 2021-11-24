(The Center Square) – Maryland’s top law enforcement official is taking the fight to Monsanto over the state’s natural resources.
In a news release, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced his office had filed a lawsuit against Monsanto over the company’s manufactured chemicals – namely polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) – that have caused long-term harm to the state’s land, waters, fish, and wildlife.
“As the complaint alleges, Monsanto knew that PCBs were toxic and harmful to the environment, wildlife, and humans,” Frosh said in the release. “Monsanto not only continued to manufacture and sell PCBs but increased production even when the harm to the environment was undeniable. Monsanto’s toxic legacy lives on. Until today, Marylanders have borne the cost of cleaning up these poisons. It is time for Monsanto to take full responsibility.”
The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, seeks “to recover damages and clean-up costs associated with polychlorinated biphenyls.”
The suit alleges that Monsanto has known since 1937, or earlier, there were “systemic toxic effects” in PCBs that affected humans and animals, according to the release. Additionally, the suit alleges Monsanto knew the chemicals were “highly durable and do not break down.”
Ben Grumbles, who serves as Maryland’s Environmental Secretary, championed the lawsuit.
“This is an important and necessary step to hold Monsanto accountable so the state can continue to make progress in preventing toxic pollution and recovering from decades of damage,” Grumbles said.
According to the release, the suit claims that between 1937 and 1977, the company was the lone corporation in the country producing the chemicals for “widespread commercial use,” but “today they continue to pollute Maryland’s natural resources and waterways.” The suit claims the chemicals damage wildlife living in the Susquehanna River, Baltimore Harbor, and the Chesapeake Bay and the wildlife.
According to the release, the lawsuit claims Monsanto was aware of the effects the chemicals would have on humans and natural resources, “it fretted that it could not ‘afford to lose one dollar of business.’”
Meanwhile, the suit alleges, the company continues to manufacture the chemical to gain profit that “would be lost if it told the truth.”
The odorless, light yellow crystalline compounds were utilized as heat transfer fluids, according to the release. They were commonly used in hydraulics and insulation fluids for electrical equipment as well as paint, caulking, and in the emulsion coatings for carbonless copy paper.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the chemicals cause cancer in animals. According to the release, the Environmental Protection Agency said they are a “probable carcinogen,” are hard to remove from the environment and will gather in the tissues of animals.