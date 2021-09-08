(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland expects to be awarded nearly $500 million dollars in a pair of multistate settlements reached Wednesday with three opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson, Attorney General Brian Frosh said.
“No amount of money could ever compensate for the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic,” Frosh said in a news release. “But these settlements will bring much needed funds to address the harms Marylanders have suffered. The funds will provide addiction treatment, prevention, and other abatement programs across the State to help Marylanders recover.”
Maryland joined 41 states, five territories and the District of Columbia in the suits, Frosh said.
The judgment comes against McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, alleging the trio of companies “failed for years to monitor and report suspicious orders for opioid products, which resulted in the diversion of those drugs on a massive scale.”
Frosh said the Johnson & Johnson settlement “will resolve claims that the company deceptively marketed its fentanyl products to health care providers and patients.”
Up to $411.17 million could be paid to Maryland by McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. Johnson & Johnson’s settlement could net Maryland up to $91.6 million, according to the release.
As part of the settlement agreement, the opioid distribution company will implement safety measures and reporting procedures to “address suspicious orders and diversion of opioids.”
Frosh said Johnson & Johnson will cease all sales of opioids as part of the settlement.
Whether Maryland receives a full share, Frosh said, will be determined by the “level of participation” by the counties and municipalities in the state, who have until January 2022 to decide whether to join the settlement.