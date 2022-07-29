(The Center Square) – Maryland has enjoyed a renaissance in the workforce, according to a new report.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the state added 1,500 jobs in June and is currently seeing its lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
While the national unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland is slightly higher at 4%, despite continued job growth.
For the week ending July 23, the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance reports there were 1,921 regular claims filed, with 13 being new claims for a total of 1,934.
In June, Maryland jobs have increased by 86,900 since June 2021.
According to the release, the Education and Health Services sectors have enjoyed the largest increase in jobs. For health care, there were 4,000 jobs added and 500 in education.
There was an increase in 800 jobs in the professional and business services, while leisure and hospitality added 100 jobs, plus another 1,500 jobs were added under other services, according to the release. Mining, logging, and construction added 800 jobs, while trade transportation, and utilities added 800 jobs.