(The Center Square) – Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to testify on behalf of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission at Monday’s special session of the legislature regarding the state’s congressional legislative maps.
In a news release, the governor announced the 12:30 p.m. meeting where the legislature is prepared to discuss the maps it created, in addition to the redistricting commission’s version, along with a pair of bills pertaining to setting Congressional districts in the state.
“Gerrymandering has rightly been called ‘a cancer on our democracy,’” Hogan said in the release, one day after the Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the state an ‘F’ rating for its maps. “We finally have the chance to restore fairness to our political system, and the Annapolis party bosses are instead scheming to further erode the public trust with disgracefully gerrymandered maps. It is an embarrassment. I encourage Marylanders who support transparency and accountability to testify during next week’s special session for the citizens commission’s fair maps.”
According to the release, the co-chairs of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission will testify, and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project awarded an ‘A’ grade to the commission’s maps.
The special session also features House Bills 1 and 2, which, if either is approved, would set the eight districts for the United States House of Representatives in the state. HB1 is an emergency bill that would require a referendum place on the ballot if the bill is petitioned.
The bill takes into consideration census numbers and may not include incarcerated individuals at the state or federal levels. It would set the eight geographical districts.
The bill would establish the first district that would include Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. The second district would include parts of Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, along with parts of Baltimore County.
The third district includes parts of Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. The fourth district encompasses parts of Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties. A fifth district would include Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, and a part of Prince George’s County.
The sixth district would include Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties, and parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties. The seventh district would include parts of Baltimore City and Howard County, and the eighth district would include parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Montgomery counties.
House Bill 2 also would establish eight Congressional districts and census numbers would not include incarcerated individuals at the state or federal level, but would include the Maryland Redistricting Commission’s maps.
The bill would establish the first district as Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, in addition to parts of Baltimore County.
The second district would be comprised of parts of Baltimore County, including District 1 precincts 1-17, District 2 precincts 1-31, District 3 precincts 1-14, and District 4 precincts 1-8 and 10-15. The congressional district would also include District 8 with precincts 2, 4-6 and 8-21, 23 and 28, District 9 precincts 1-29, and District 11 with precincts 1 and 4-27. Also included would be District 12 with precincts 1-13, District 13 precincts 3 and 4, District 14 with precincts 1-14, and District 15 with precincts 1-26.
The third district would feature parts of Anne Arundel and Calvert counties. The fourth district would include parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, while the fifth district would be comprised of Charles and St. Mary’s counties and parts of Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
The sixth district would include Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, along with a portion of Montgomery County. The seventh district would include Baltimore City, along with parts of Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. The eighth district would be comprised solely of parts of Montgomery County.