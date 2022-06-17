(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor is going on an economic mission.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he will lead efforts in France and Ireland from beginning Saturday and running through June 26 aimed at diplomatic and economic engagements in Paris and Dublin, Ireland. The governor will ink a memorandum of understanding with the Hauts-de-France region and will discuss economic partnerships in both countries.
“Maryland is open for business, and our economic recovery continues to be one of the very best in America,” Hogan said in the release. “This mission will be focused on expanding partnerships with key allies, promoting some of Maryland’s key industries, and fostering new opportunities to continue creating jobs and strengthening our economy.”
The trip, according to the release, will be Hogan’s first since September 2019, when he went to Australia to lead joint infrastructure and economic development efforts. At the time, he also served as chairman of the National Governors Association.
In France, the governor will meet in Paris with other government officials and business leaders from the cybersecurity sector. The focus of the meetings are new partnerships while promoting Maryland’s thriving equine industry.
Hogan will then meet with business leaders and horse racing and breeding industry officials in Ireland, according to the release. He plans to also give a major announcement regarding the state’s Global Gateway Initiative.