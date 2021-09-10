(The Center Square) – Speaking at a board of trade event Thursday afternoon, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he encouraged American workers to get vaccinated and back to work, according to a news report.
Hogan’s comments to NBC 4 Washington came on the tails of President Joe Biden announcing earlier in the day that his administration will require employees of large, private businesses to become fully vaccinated or be tested weekly as new cases of COVID-19 and the delta variant continue to rise across the country. The plan would affect companies with more than 100 employees.
Hogan told the station he has no plans to institute a similar mandate at the state level.
“I’m anxious to hear details of that,” Hogan said to NBC of the president’s plan. “Making more progress in getting people vaccinated, I think, we all agree on.
“We aren’t mandating businesses do it. We’ve been encouraging them do to that with their employees. They have the right to ask their employees (to get vaccinated). It’s going to keep you out of the hospital and prevent deaths.”
Maryland has reported more than a half-million cases, according to information posted on the state’s coronavirus website and 9,915 deaths since the outbreak began. Currently, there are 830 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.
As of Friday afternoon, the state reports, more than 81% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.