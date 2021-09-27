(The Center Square) – As communities and families continue to recover from the effects of Tropical Depression Ida earlier this month, Maryland’s governor sent a letter to the White House seeking aid in the recovery.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that he issue a major disaster declaration for the state after the storm wreaked havoc on homes, businesses and infrastructure around the state.
“As our communities continue to recover from the devastation caused by Ida, we are requesting a presidential disaster declaration to make more resources available to help rebuild homes and businesses,” the governor said in an early morning tweet.
In the letter, Hogan cited Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to request the president “declare a major disaster for Maryland as a result of tornadoes and severe flash flooding from Tropical Depression Ida.
Hogan said he has determined the “disaster is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state, and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary.”
In the letter, the governor asked for “Individual Assistance for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties.”
Hogan is requesting that hazard mitigation grant programs be available “to all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland.” He said he could potentially add “more counties requesting additional assistance” in the future.
Hogan told the president in the letter that on Sept. 1 he directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to implement the state’s emergency operations plan and to “coordinate the state’s response and recovery activities.”
At the same time, Hogan said in the letter, Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, in addition to the city of Annapolis, declared states of emergency.
As the storm made its way through the state, Hogan said, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 125 mph wind speed touched down in Anne Arundel County and made its way to Annapolis, a distance of 11.5 miles, causing extensive damage.
Hogan told the president that “roads, sidewalks in the county were damaged, blocked by live wires and downed trees.” The governor said 120 residences were damaged, six were destroyed and 25 commercial structures were damaged. Of those, 15 were condemned and 37 residents were displaced.
In the letter, Hogan said the city of Annapolis said more than $3.8 million was lost in business revenue and destroyed inventory as part of the damage done by the storm.
In Cecil County, 21 homes were destroyed, and 27 adults and 29 children were displaced, with the state paying $71 a day to house and feed each of them. That funding is available through Sept. 30, Hogan said.