(The Center Square) – A former state employee is facing a six-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Maryland, according to news reports.
Roy McGrath, who served as Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, has been indicted in U.S. District Court in Maryland, according to Maryland Matters, on charges accusing him of defrauding the state out of nearly $250,000 during the final days of his tenure as executive director of Maryland Environmental Services.
McGrath is charged with four counts of interstate transmission and two counts of misapplied funds. He was appointed executive director of MES by the Legislature in December 2016, and resigned May 31, 2020, to take the chief of staff post in the governor’s office. He resigned as chief of staff after just 11 weeks.
While serving as executive director of Maryland Environmental Services, the indictment alleges McGrath brokered a “severance payment” in the amount of one year’s salary as he was exiting the organization to accept a chief of staff position with Gov. Larry Hogan.
The indictment alleges that McGrath told the governor that the MES board of directors wanted to provide him with a severance package, while he told the board of directors that the governor approved of the payment which McGrath had requested from MES.
McGrath’s salary at MES in 2020 was reported at $233,647.23, and court papers allege he also submitted through a subordinate employee an invoice for $14,475 for McGrath’s reimbursement, which he immediately approved, for attending Harvard’s Kennedy School of Executive Education, which he attended following his tenure at MES.
McGrath is alleged in court documents to have also used MES funds to pay a $15,000 pledge to the Academy Art Museum; transferring half of his “severance payment” to a second bank account; and editing the board meeting minutes from when his “severance payment” was approved to hide details regarding the amount paid to the employee.
He is also alleged in court documents of receiving salary in the amount of $6,526.36 for failure to take annual leave while taking a cruise to Spain, France and Italy, and then an additional $1,729.28 for failure to take annual leave while on vacation.
The sixth count pertains to the $233,647.23 “severance payment” which “caused the board of MES to rely on false and fraudulent information” in addition to the $14,475 payment for attending the Harvard education course.
Federal prosecutors are seeking a forfeiture if McGrath is convicted in the amount of the proceeds obtained as result of the charges and up to $119,000 in proceeds transferred from an Ameritrade account.
Court documents allege McGrath “knowingly and willfully devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud MES and the state of Maryland money and property through materially false and fraudulent pretenses, including concealing and omission of material information.” Federal prosecutors say McGrath did this “to enrich himself as head of MES and chief of staff” with money to which he was not entitled.
Maryland Matters reported that McGrath is facing 27 state charges, including nine counts of illegal wiretapping, 14 counts of misconduct in office, three counts of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and one count of embezzlement for misappropriating state funds.